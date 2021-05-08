UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:48 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leeds 3 (Dallas 13, Bamford 42, Rodrigo 84) Tottenham 1 (Son 25) Playing later Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (1400 GMT), Manchester City v Chelsea (1630), Liverpool v Southampton (1915) Sunday Wolves v Brighton (1100), Aston Villa v Manchester United (1305), West Ham v Everton (1530), Arsenal v West Brom (1800) Monday Fulham v Burnley (1900) Played FridayLeicester 2 (Albrighton 80, Iheanacho 87) Newcastle 4 (Willock 22, Dummett 34, Wilson 64, 73)

