Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Southampton 1 (Fred 30-og) Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 55) Wolves 0 Tottenham 1 (Alli 9-pen) Playing later (GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1530) Playing Monday (GMT) West Ham v Leicester (1900) Played Saturday Aston Villa 2 (Ings 45+3, El Ghazi 62-pen) Newcastle 0 Brighton 2 (Duffy 10, Maupay 41) Watford 0 Crystal Palace 0 Brentford 0 Leeds 2 (Klich 41, Raphinha 72) Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 30-pen, Gray 50)Liverpool 2 (Jota 18, Mane 69) Burnley 0Manchester City 5 (Krul 7-og, Grealish 22, Laporte 64, Sterling 71, Mahrez 84) Norwich 0.

