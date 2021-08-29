Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Burnley 1 (Wood 61) Leeds 1 (Bamford 86) Tottenham 1 (Son 42) Watford 0 Playing later Wolves v Manchester United (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Aston Villa 1 (Buendia 13) Brentford 1 (Toney 7) Brighton 0 Everton 2 (Gray 41, Calvert-Lewin 58-pen) Liverpool 1 (Salah 45+5-pen) Chelsea 1 (Havertz 22) Manchester City 5 (Gundogan 7, Torres 12, 84, Jesus 43, Rodri 53) Arsenal 0 Newcastle 2 (Wilson 55, Saint-Maximin 90) Southampton 2 (Elyounoussi 74, Ward-Prowse 90+6)Norwich 1 (Pukki 44-pen) Leicester 2 (Vardy 8, Albrighton 76)West Ham 2 (Fornals 39, Antonio 88) Crystal Palace 2 (Gallagher 58, 70)