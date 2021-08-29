UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Burnley 1 (Wood 61) Leeds 1 (Bamford 86) Tottenham 1 (Son 42) Watford 0 Playing later Wolves v Manchester United (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Aston Villa 1 (Buendia 13) Brentford 1 (Toney 7) Brighton 0 Everton 2 (Gray 41, Calvert-Lewin 58-pen) Liverpool 1 (Salah 45+5-pen) Chelsea 1 (Havertz 22) Manchester City 5 (Gundogan 7, Torres 12, 84, Jesus 43, Rodri 53) Arsenal 0 Newcastle 2 (Wilson 55, Saint-Maximin 90) Southampton 2 (Elyounoussi 74, Ward-Prowse 90+6)Norwich 1 (Pukki 44-pen) Leicester 2 (Vardy 8, Albrighton 76)West Ham 2 (Fornals 39, Antonio 88) Crystal Palace 2 (Gallagher 58, 70)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee CafÃ© ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee CafÃ© at Department of Health â€“ A ..

14 minutes ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.