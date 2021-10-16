Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Watford 0 Liverpool 5 (Mane 9, Firmino 37, 52, 90, Salah 54) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Aston Villa v Wolves, Leicester v Manchester United, Manchester City v Burnley, Norwich v Brighton, Southampton v Leeds, Brentford v Chelsea (1630) Playing Sunday Everton v West Ham (1300), Newcastle v Tottenham (1530) Playing MondayArsenal v Crystal Palace (1900)