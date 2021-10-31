Football: English Premier League Results
Sun 31st October 2021
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leicester 0 Arsenal 2 (Gabriel 5, Smith Rowe 18) Burnley 3 (Wood 4, Lowton 32, Cornet 36) Brentford 1 (Ghoddos 79) Liverpool 2 (Henderson 4, Mane 24) Brighton 2 (Mwepu 41, Trossard 65) Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Zaha 6, Gallagher 88) Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3 (James 65, 77, Jorginho 81-pen) Watford 0 Southampton 1 (Adams 20) Playing later (all times GMT) Tottenham v Manchester United (1630) Sunday Norwich v Leeds, Aston Villa v West Ham (1630) MondayWolves v Everton (2000)