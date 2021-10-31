UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:03 AM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leicester 0 Arsenal 2 (Gabriel 5, Smith Rowe 18) Burnley 3 (Wood 4, Lowton 32, Cornet 36) Brentford 1 (Ghoddos 79) Liverpool 2 (Henderson 4, Mane 24) Brighton 2 (Mwepu 41, Trossard 65) Manchester City 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Zaha 6, Gallagher 88) Newcastle 0 Chelsea 3 (James 65, 77, Jorginho 81-pen) Watford 0 Southampton 1 (Adams 20) Playing later (all times GMT) Tottenham v Manchester United (1630) Sunday Norwich v Leeds, Aston Villa v West Ham (1630) MondayWolves v Everton (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 W ..

England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

2 minutes ago
 UNSC adopts 'first of its kind' resolution on prot ..

UNSC adopts 'first of its kind' resolution on protecting classrooms from conflic ..

2 minutes ago
 Sudanese Police Deny Opening Fire on Protesters in ..

Sudanese Police Deny Opening Fire on Protesters in Omdurman

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

Islamabad police set up anti-narcotics unit

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.