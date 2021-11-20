Football: English Premier League Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leicester 0 Chelsea 3 (Rudiger 14, Kante 28, Pulisic 71) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Aston Villa v Brighton, Burnley v Crystal Palace, Liverpool v Arsenal (1730), Newcastle v Brentford, Norwich v Southampton, Watford v Manchester United, Wolves v West Ham Playing SundayManchester City v Everton (1400), Tottenham v Leeds (1630)