UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 31 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:03 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Leicester 0 Chelsea 3 (Rudiger 14, Kante 28, Pulisic 71) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Aston Villa v Brighton, Burnley v Crystal Palace, Liverpool v Arsenal (1730), Newcastle v Brentford, Norwich v Southampton, Watford v Manchester United, Wolves v West Ham Playing SundayManchester City v Everton (1400), Tottenham v Leeds (1630)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Japanese badminton aces dominate Bali finals

Japanese badminton aces dominate Bali finals

27 seconds ago
 Chief Minister criticizes PDM, terms public gather ..

Chief Minister criticizes PDM, terms public gathering flop show

28 seconds ago
 Health cards provision in Punjab maximum by Jan 1: ..

Health cards provision in Punjab maximum by Jan 1: Dr Yasmin

30 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

35 seconds ago
 Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack o ..

Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack of leadership in past: Chaudhry ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan marks World Children's Day with pledge to ..

Pakistan marks World Children's Day with pledge to ensure their rights

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.