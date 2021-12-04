Football: English Premier League Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: West Ham 3 (Lanzini 40-pen, Bowen 56, Masuaku 87) Chelsea 2 (Silva 28, Mount 44) Newcastle 1 (Wilson 40) Burnley 0 Southampton 1 (Broja 29) Brighton 1 (Maupay 90+8) Wolves 0 Liverpool 1 (Origi 90+4) Playing later (all times GMT) Watford v Manchester City (1730) Sunday Leeds v Brentford, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Tottenham v Norwich (all 1400), Aston Villa v Leicester (1630) MondayEverton v Arsenal (2000)