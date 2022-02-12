Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester United 1 (Sancho 21) Southampton 1 (Adams 48) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Brentford v Crystal Palace, Everton v Leeds, Watford v Brighton, Norwich v Manchester City (1730) Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)Burnley v Liverpool, Newcastle v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Wolves, Leicester v West Ham (1630)