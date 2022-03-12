UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 0 Liverpool 2 (Diaz 19, Salah 61-pen) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Brentford v Burnley, Manchester United v Tottenham (1730) Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated) Chelsea v Newcastle, Everton v Wolves, Leeds v Norwich, Southampton v Watford, West Ham v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Leicester (1630) MondayCrystal Palace v Manchester City (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 minute ago
 Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

1 minute ago
 Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three point ..

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 minute ago
 Chemists, drugists call off strike in Poonch

Chemists, drugists call off strike in Poonch

9 minutes ago
 Khawaja steers Australia to 251 on day 1 of Karach ..

Khawaja steers Australia to 251 on day 1 of Karachi Test

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>