Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2022 | 11:31 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 0 Liverpool 2 (Diaz 19, Salah 61-pen) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Brentford v Burnley, Manchester United v Tottenham (1730) Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated) Chelsea v Newcastle, Everton v Wolves, Leeds v Norwich, Southampton v Watford, West Ham v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Leicester (1630) MondayCrystal Palace v Manchester City (2000)