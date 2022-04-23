UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Published April 23, 2022

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 3 (Tavares 3, Saka 32-pen, Xhaka 70) Manchester United 1 (Ronaldo 34) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Leicester v Aston Villa, Manchester City v Watford, Norwich v Newcastle, Brentford v Tottenham (1630) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Brighton v Southampton, Burnley v Wolves, Chelsea v West Ham, Liverpool v Everton (1530) Playing MondayCrystal Palace v Leeds (1900)

