Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2022 | 07:19 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 3 (Tavares 3, Saka 32-pen, Xhaka 70) Manchester United 1 (Ronaldo 34) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Leicester v Aston Villa, Manchester City v Watford, Norwich v Newcastle, Brentford v Tottenham (1630) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Brighton v Southampton, Burnley v Wolves, Chelsea v West Ham, Liverpool v Everton (1530) Playing MondayCrystal Palace v Leeds (1900)