Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 (Keita 19) Playing later (all times GMT) Southampton v Crystal Palace, Aston Villa v Norwich, Wolves v Brighton, Watford v Burnley (all 1400), Leeds v Manchester City (1630) Sunday Everton v Chelsea, Tottenham v Leicester (both 1300), West Ham v Arsenal (1530) MondayManchester United v Brentford (1900)

