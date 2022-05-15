Football: English Premier League results

UrduPoint.com

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Tottenham 1 (Kane 45+8-pen) Burnley 0 Leeds 1 (Struijk 90+2) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 21) Wolves 1 (Ait-Nouri 55) Norwich 1 (Pukki 37) West Ham 2 (Bowen 24, 45) Man City 2 (Grealish 49, Coufal 69-og) Watford 1 (Joao Pedro 6) Leicester 5 (Maddison 18, Vardy 22, 70, Barnes 46, 86) Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 69) Crystal Palace 1 (Schlupp 81) Playing later Everton v Brentford (1530GMT) MondayNewcastle v Arsenal (1900GMT)

