Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday, the final day of the 2021/22 season: Arsenal 5 (Martinelli 27-pen, Nketiah 31, Cedric 56, Gabriel 59, Odegaard 82) Everton 1 (Van de Beek 45+3) Brentford 1 (Canos 78) Leeds 2 (Raphinha 56-pen, Harrison 90+4) Brighton 3 (Veltman 50, Gross 80, Welbeck 90+2) West Ham 1 (Antonio 40) Burnley 1 (Cornet 69) Newcastle 2 (Wilson 20-pen, 60) Chelsea 2 (Havertz 11, Barkley 90+1) Watford 1 (Gosling 87) Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 37) Manchester United 0 Leicester 4 (Maddison 49, Vardy 74, Perez 81, 90+4) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 79-pen) Liverpool 3 (Mane 24, Salah 84, Robertson 89) Wolves 1 (Neto 3)Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 76, 81, Rodri 78) Aston Villa 2 (Cash 37, Coutinho 69)Norwich 0 Tottenham 5 (Kulusevski 16, 64, Kane 32, Son 70, 75)