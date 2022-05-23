UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday, the final day of the 2021/22 season: Arsenal 5 (Martinelli 27-pen, Nketiah 31, Cedric 56, Gabriel 59, Odegaard 82) Everton 1 (Van de Beek 45+3) Brentford 1 (Canos 78) Leeds 2 (Raphinha 56-pen, Harrison 90+4) Brighton 3 (Veltman 50, Gross 80, Welbeck 90+2) West Ham 1 (Antonio 40) Burnley 1 (Cornet 69) Newcastle 2 (Wilson 20-pen, 60) Chelsea 2 (Havertz 11, Barkley 90+1) Watford 1 (Gosling 87) Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 37) Manchester United 0 Leicester 4 (Maddison 49, Vardy 74, Perez 81, 90+4) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 79-pen) Liverpool 3 (Mane 24, Salah 84, Robertson 89) Wolves 1 (Neto 3)Manchester City 3 (Gundogan 76, 81, Rodri 78) Aston Villa 2 (Cash 37, Coutinho 69)Norwich 0 Tottenham 5 (Kulusevski 16, 64, Kane 32, Son 70, 75)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Van Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

16 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.