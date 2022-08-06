UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 32, 72-pen) Liverpool 2 (Nunez 64, Salah 80) Playing later (all times GMT) Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Leeds v Wolves, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest, Tottenham v Southampton (all 1400), Everton v Chelsea (1630) Sunday Man Utd v Brighton, Leicester v Brentford (both 1300), West Ham v Man City (1530) Played FridayCrystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 (Martinelli 20, Guehi 85-og)

