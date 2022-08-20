Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Tottenham 1 (Kane 64) Wolves 0 Playing later (1400 unless stated) Leicester v Southampton, Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, Everton v Nottingham Forest, Fulham v Brentford, Bournemouth v Arsenal (1630) Playing Sunday Leeds v Chelsea, West Ham v Brighton (both 1300), Newcastle v Manchester City (1530) Playing MondayManchester United v Liverpool (1900)