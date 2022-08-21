Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Sunday: Leeds 3 (Aaronson 33, Rodrigo 37, Harrison 69) Chelsea 0 West Ham 0 Brighton 2 (Mac Allister 22-pen, Trossard 66) Playing later (all times GMT) Newcastle v Manchester City (1530 GMT) Playing Monday Manchester United v Liverpool (1900 GMT) Played Saturday Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3 (Odegaard 5, 11, Saliba 54) Crystal Palace 3 (Zaha 7, 58, Mateta 71) Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 5) Everton 1 (Gray 88) Nottingham Forest 1 (Johnson 81) Fulham 3 (De Cordova-Reid 1, Goncalves 20, Mitrovic 90) Brentford 2 (Norgaard 44, Toney 71)Leicester 1 (Maddison 54) Southampton 2 (Adams 68, 84)Tottenham 1 (Kane 64) Wolves 0