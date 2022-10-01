UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 3 (Partey 20, Jesus 49, Xhaka 67) Tottenham 1 (Kane 31-pen) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Fulham v Newcastle, Liverpool v Brighton, Southampton v Everton, West Ham v Wolves (1630) Playing Sunday Manchester City v Manchester United (1300), Leeds v Aston Villa (1530) Playing MondayLeicester v Nottingham Forest (1900)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical ..

PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical end

3 minutes ago
 Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman ..

Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

10 minutes ago
 WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lah ..

WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'

59 seconds ago
 20 dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine ..

20 dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine: governor

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 minute ago
 104 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

104 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.