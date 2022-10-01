Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2022 | 07:10 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 3 (Partey 20, Jesus 49, Xhaka 67) Tottenham 1 (Kane 31-pen) Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Fulham v Newcastle, Liverpool v Brighton, Southampton v Everton, West Ham v Wolves (1630) Playing Sunday Manchester City v Manchester United (1300), Leeds v Aston Villa (1530) Playing MondayLeicester v Nottingham Forest (1900)