Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2022 | 11:34 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Nottingham Forest 1 (Awoniyi 55) Liverpool 0 Everton 3 (Calvert-Lewin 11, Gordon 63, McNeil 84) Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 22, 43-pen, De Bruyne 75) Brighton 1 (Trossard 53) Playing later (all times GMT) Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) Sunday Aston Villa v Brentford, Leeds v Fulham, Southampton v Arsenal (1300), Wolves v Leicester, Tottenham v Newcastle (1530) MondayWest Ham v Bournemouth (1900)