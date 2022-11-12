Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 12, 2022 | 08:10 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester City 1 (Foden 45+1) Brentford 2 (Toney 16, 90+8) Playing later (all times 1500GMT unless stated): Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Southampton, Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace, Tottenham v Leeds, West Ham v Leicester, Newcastle v Chelsea (1730), Wolves v Arsenal (1945) SundayBrighton v Aston Villa (1400), Fulham v Manchester United (1630)