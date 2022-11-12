UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 12, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester City 1 (Foden 45+1) Brentford 2 (Toney 16, 90+8) Playing later (all times 1500GMT unless stated): Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Southampton, Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace, Tottenham v Leeds, West Ham v Leicester, Newcastle v Chelsea (1730), Wolves v Arsenal (1945) SundayBrighton v Aston Villa (1400), Fulham v Manchester United (1630)

Related Topics

