Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2022 | 09:00 PM
English Premier League results on Monday: Brentford 2 (Janelt 15, Toney 54) Tottenham 2 (Kane 65, Hojbjerg 71) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Arsenal v West Ham (2000), Aston Villa v Liverpool (1730), Crystal Palace v Fulham, Everton v Wolves, Leicester v Newcastle, Southampton v Brighton Playing Tuesday Chelsea v Bournemouth (1730), Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (2000) Playing WednesdayLeeds v Manchester City (2000)
