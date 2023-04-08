Close
Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester United 2 (McTominay 36, Martial 71) Everton 0 Playing later (1400GMT unless stated) Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest, Brentford v Newcastle, Fulham v West Ham, Leicester v Bournemouth, Tottenham v Brighton, Wolves v Chelsea, Southampton v Manchester City (1630) SundayLeeds v Crystal Palace (1300), Liverpool v Arsenal (1530)

