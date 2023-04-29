UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Crystal Palace 4 (Ayew 15, Zaha 20 Schlupp 30, Eze 66-pen) West Ham 3 (Soucek 9, Antonio 36, Aguerd 73) Playing later (both 1500 GMT) Brentford v Nottingham Forest, Brighton v Wolves Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Leeds, Fulham v Manchester City, Liverpool v Tottenham (1530 GMT), Manchester United v Aston Villa, Newcastle v Southampton Playing Monday Leicester v Everton (1900 GMT) Playing TuesdayArsenal v Chelsea (1900 GMT)

