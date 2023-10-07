Football: English Premier League Results
October 07, 2023
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Luton 0 Tottenham 1 (Van de Ven 52)
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Burnley v Chelsea, Everton v Bournemouth, Fulham v Sheffield United, Manchester United v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (1630)
Playing Sunday
Brighton v Liverpool, West Ham v Newcastle, Wolves v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Manchester City (1530)
afp