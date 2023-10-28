Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 07:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 (Pinnock 58, Mbuemo 90+5)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Arsenal v Sheffield United, Bournemouth v Burnley (both 1400), Wolves v Newcastle (1630)

Sunday

West Ham v Everton (1300), Aston Villa v Luton, Brighton v Fulham, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (all 1400), Manchester United v Manchester City (1530)

Played Friday

Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 90+4) Tottenham 2 (Ward 53-og, Son 66)

