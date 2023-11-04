Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2023 | 09:29 PM
Fulham 0 Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 90)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Brentford v West Ham, Burnley v Crystal Palace, Everton v Brighton, Manchester City v Bournemouth, Sheffield United v Wolves, Newcastle v Arsenal (1730)
Playing Sunday
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (1400), Luton v Liverpool (1630)
Playing Monday