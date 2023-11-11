Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 09:15 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Wolves 2 (Sarabia 90+1, Lemina 90+7) Tottenham 1 (Johnson 3)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Everton, Manchester United v Luton, Bournemouth v Newcastle (1730)
Playing Sunday
Aston Villa v Fulham, Brighton v Sheffield United, Liverpool v Brentford, West Ham v Nottingham Forest, Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)