Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 09:15 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Wolves 2 (Sarabia 90+1, Lemina 90+7) Tottenham 1 (Johnson 3)

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Everton, Manchester United v Luton, Bournemouth v Newcastle (1730)

Playing Sunday

Aston Villa v Fulham, Brighton v Sheffield United, Liverpool v Brentford, West Ham v Nottingham Forest, Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)

