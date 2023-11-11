Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Wolves 2 (Sarabia 90+1, Lemina 90+7) Tottenham 1 (Johnson 3)

Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 5-pen, Edouard 73) Everton 3 (Mykolenko 1, Doucoure 49, Gueye 86)

Man Utd 1 (Lindelof 59) Luton Town 0

Arsenal 3 (Trossard 45+1, Saliba 57, Zinchenko 74) Burnley 1 (Brownhill 54)

Playing later

Bournemouth v Newcastle (1730GMT)

Playing Sunday (1400GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Fulham, Brighton v Sheffield United, Liverpool v Brentford, West Ham v Nottingham Forest, Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

2 minutes ago
 French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of Chin ..

French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of China

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

4 minutes ago
Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

4 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 c ..

Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

4 minutes ago
 Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at D ..

Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at Distt Jail Kohat

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

4 minutes ago
 PML-N wishes to have dialogue with political parti ..

PML-N wishes to have dialogue with political parties on CoE

10 minutes ago
 PM Kakar, Saudi Crown Prince underline need for ur ..

PM Kakar, Saudi Crown Prince underline need for urgent int’l collaboration to ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports