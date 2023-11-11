Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2023 | 10:53 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Wolves 2 (Sarabia 90+1, Lemina 90+7) Tottenham 1 (Johnson 3)
Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 5-pen, Edouard 73) Everton 3 (Mykolenko 1, Doucoure 49, Gueye 86)
Man Utd 1 (Lindelof 59) Luton Town 0
Arsenal 3 (Trossard 45+1, Saliba 57, Zinchenko 74) Burnley 1 (Brownhill 54)
Playing later
Bournemouth v Newcastle (1730GMT)
Playing Sunday (1400GMT unless stated)
Aston Villa v Fulham, Brighton v Sheffield United, Liverpool v Brentford, West Ham v Nottingham Forest, Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)