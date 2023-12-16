Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2023 | 11:56 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Chelsea 2 (Palmer 54, Jackson 61) Sheffield United 0
Manchester City 2 (Grealish 24, Lewis 54) Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 76, Olise 90+5-pen)
Newcastle 3 (Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82) Fulham 0
* Bournemouth 1 (Solanke 58) Luton 1 (Adebayo 3)-- Match abandoned after Luton's Tom Lockyer collapsed in the 65th minute.
Playing later
Burnley v Everton (1730 GMT)
Played Friday
Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 45+2, Kulusevski 65)
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v Brighton, Brentford v Aston Villa, West Ham v Wolves, Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)