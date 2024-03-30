Football: English Premier League Results
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Newcastle 4 (Isak 6-pen, 77-pen, Barnes 83, 90) West Ham 3 (Antonio 21, Kudus 45+10, Bowen 48)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Bournemouth v Everton, Chelsea v Burnley, Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace, Sheffield United v Fulham, Tottenham v Luton, Aston Villa v Wolves (1730), Brentford v Manchester United (2000)
Playing Sunday
Liverpool v Brighton (1300), Manchester City v Arsenal (1530)
