Football: English Premier League Results
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Edouard 86) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 13, 70, Lewis 47, Haaland 66)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Aston Villa v Brentford, Everton v Burnley, Fulham v Newcastle, Luton v Bournemouth, Wolves v West Ham, Brighton v Arsenal (1630)
Sunday
Manchester United v Liverpool (1430), Sheffield United v Chelsea (1630), Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (1700)
