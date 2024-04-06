Football: English Premier League results

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2024 | 09:18 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Edouard 86) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 13, 70, Lewis 47, Haaland 66)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Aston Villa v Brentford, Everton v Burnley, Fulham v Newcastle, Luton v Bournemouth, Wolves v West Ham, Brighton v Arsenal (1630)

Sunday

Manchester United v Liverpool (1430), Sheffield United v Chelsea (1630), Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (1700)

