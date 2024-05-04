Football: English Premier League results

Open Menu

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 3 (Saka 45-pen, Trossard 70, Rice 90+7) Bournemouth 0

Playing later (1400 unless stated)

Brentford v Fulham, Burnley v Newcastle, Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, Manchester City v Wolves (1630)

Played Friday

Luton 1 (Adebayo 31) Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 24-pen)

Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Brighton v Aston Villa, Chelsea v West Ham, Liverpool v Tottenham (1530)

Playing Monday (1900)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

afp

