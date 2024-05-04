Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 3 (Saka 45-pen, Trossard 70, Rice 90+7) Bournemouth 0
Playing later (1400 unless stated)
Brentford v Fulham, Burnley v Newcastle, Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, Manchester City v Wolves (1630)
Played Friday
Luton 1 (Adebayo 31) Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 24-pen)
Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)
Brighton v Aston Villa, Chelsea v West Ham, Liverpool v Tottenham (1530)
Playing Monday (1900)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
afp
