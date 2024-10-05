Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2024 | 06:48 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 1 (Jota 9)
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v Southampton, Brentford v Wolves, Leicester v Bournemouth, Manchester City v Fulham, West Ham v Ipswich, Everton v Newcastle (1630)
Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)
Aston Villa v Manchester United, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Brighton v Tottenham (1530)
afp
