Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 1 (Jota 9)

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Southampton, Brentford v Wolves, Leicester v Bournemouth, Manchester City v Fulham, West Ham v Ipswich, Everton v Newcastle (1630)

Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Manchester United, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Brighton v Tottenham (1530)

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Gauff fights back to set up Beijing final against ..

Gauff fights back to set up Beijing final against Muchova

1 minute ago
 Rs. 73m spent on treatment of 894 cops' children

Rs. 73m spent on treatment of 894 cops' children

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 minutes ago
 Rubaba for aligning educational system with modern ..

Rubaba for aligning educational system with modern demands, professional develop ..

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic 'shakes rust off' to make third round of ..

Djokovic 'shakes rust off' to make third round of Shanghai Masters

2 minutes ago
 Gujranwala division wins National Rescue Challenge ..

Gujranwala division wins National Rescue Challenge-2024

4 minutes ago
CM visits Bank of Punjab, sets target to lead rank ..

CM visits Bank of Punjab, sets target to lead rankings

4 minutes ago
 Qaiser Ahmed for boosting foreign investment in ma ..

Qaiser Ahmed for boosting foreign investment in maritime sector

4 minutes ago
 Scientific symposium on date palm held

Scientific symposium on date palm held

4 minutes ago
 Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

4 hours ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports