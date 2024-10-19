Football: English Premier League results

Open Menu

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Tottenham 4 (Kulusevski 36, Bissouma 52, Areola 55-og, Son 60) West Ham 1 (Kudus 18)

Fulham 1 (Jiminez 5) Aston Villa 3 (Rogers 9, Watkins 59, Diop 69)

Ipswich 0 Everton 2 (Ndiaye 17, Keane 40)

Manchester United 2 (Garnacho 47, Hojlund 62) Brentford 1 (Pinnock 45+5)

Newcastle 0 Brighton 1 (Welbeck 35)

Southampton 2 (Archer 8, Aribo 28) Leicester 3 (Buonanotte 64, Vardy 74-pen, Ayew 90+8)

Playing later (1630 GMT)

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Playing Sunday

Wolves v Manchester City (1300), Liverpool v Chelsea (1530)

Playing Monday

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1900)

