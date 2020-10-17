UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:43 PM

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Premier League results on Saturday: Everton 2 (Keane 19, Calvert-Lewin 81) Liverpool 2 (Mane 3, Salah 72) Chelsea 3 (Werner 15, 28, Havertz 59) Southampton 3 (Ings 43, Adams 57, Vestergaard 90+2) Playing later Manchester City v Arsenal, Newcastle v Manchester United Sunday Sheffield United v Fulham, Crystal Palace v Brighton, Tottenham v West Ham, Leicester v Aston Villa MondayWest Brom v Burnley, Leeds v Wolves

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Sheffield Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Italy's Bassino wins 'weird' ski World Cup opener ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves reform plan to improve uti ..

3 minutes ago

Motorcyling: Aragon MotoGP grids

3 minutes ago

Replacements Haaland, Reus combine to send Dortmun ..

3 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

5 minutes ago

Clashes break out in I.Coast opposition stronghold ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.