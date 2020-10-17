Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:43 PM
Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Premier League results on Saturday: Everton 2 (Keane 19, Calvert-Lewin 81) Liverpool 2 (Mane 3, Salah 72) Chelsea 3 (Werner 15, 28, Havertz 59) Southampton 3 (Ings 43, Adams 57, Vestergaard 90+2) Playing later Manchester City v Arsenal, Newcastle v Manchester United Sunday Sheffield United v Fulham, Crystal Palace v Brighton, Tottenham v West Ham, Leicester v Aston Villa MondayWest Brom v Burnley, Leeds v Wolves