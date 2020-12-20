UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Sun 20th December 2020

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 7 (Minamino 3, Mane 35, Firmino 44, 68, Henderson 52, Salah 81, 84) Southampton 0 Manchester City 1 (Sterling 16) Playing later (GMT) Everton v Arsenal (1730), Newcastle v Fulham (2000) Sunday Brighton v Sheffield United (1200), Tottenham v Leicester (1415), Manchester United v Leeds (1630), West Brom v Aston Villa (1915) MondayBurnley v Wolves (1730), Chelsea v West Ham (2000)

