Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez 23 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:45 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Manchester United 1 (Martial 43) Everton 1 (Townsend 65) Burnley 0 Norwich 0 Chelsea 3 (Chalobah 9, Werner 84, Chilwell 89) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 61-pen) Leeds 1 (Llorente 18) Watford 0 Wolves 2 (Hwang 20, 58) Newcastle 1 (Hendrick 41) Playing later Brighton v Arsenal (1630 GMT) Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Crystal Palace v Leicester, Tottenham v Aston Villa, West Ham v Brentford, Liverpool v Manchester City (1530 GMT)