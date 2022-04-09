Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 1 (Odegaard 89) Brighton 2 (Trossard 29, Mwepu 67) Everton 1 (Gordon 27) Manchester United 0 Southampton 0 Chelsea 6 (Alonso 8, Mount 16, 54, Werner 22, 49, Havertz 31) Watford 0 Leeds 3 (Raphinha 21, Rodrigo 73, Harrison 85) Playing later Aston Villa v Tottenham (1630 GMT) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Brentford v West Ham, Leicester v Crystal Palace, Norwich v Burnley, Manchester City v Liverpool (1530 GMT) Played FridayNewcastle 1 (Wood 72-pen) Wolves 0