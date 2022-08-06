UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Bournemouth 2 (Lerma 3, Moore 80) Aston Villa 0 Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 32, 72-pen) Liverpool 2 (Nunez 64, Salah 80) Leeds 2 (Rodrigo 24, Aaronson 74) Wolves 1 (Podence 6) Newcastle 2 (Schar 58, Wilson 78) Nottingham Forest 0 Tottenham 4 (Sessegnon 21, Dier 31, Salisu 61-og, Kulusevski 63) Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 12) Playing later Everton v Chelsea (1630 GMT) Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Leicester v Brentford, Manchester United v Brighton, West Ham v Manchester City (1530 GMT) Played FridayCrystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 (Martinelli 20, Guehi 85-og)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Brighton Nottingham Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Prime Minister reviews relief work in flood affect ..

Prime Minister reviews relief work in flood affected areas

1 minute ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 minute ago
 Work on halted development projects being restarte ..

Work on halted development projects being restarted in Malakand Division: Muqam

1 minute ago
 SEPA for improving CEPT's performance to meet envi ..

SEPA for improving CEPT's performance to meet environmental standards

1 minute ago
 Livestock Deptt sets up free medical camps for cat ..

Livestock Deptt sets up free medical camps for cattle

5 minutes ago
 Active Covid-19 cases in KP surge to 803

Active Covid-19 cases in KP surge to 803

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.