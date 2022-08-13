Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2022 | 09:42 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 4 (Jesus 23, 35, Xhaka 55, Martinelli 75) Leicester 2 (Saliba 53-og, Maddison 74) Aston Villa 2 (Ings 31, Buendia 85) Everton 1 (Digne 87-og) Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 19, De Bruyne 31, Foden 37, Lerma 79-og) Bournemouth 0 Southampton 2 (Aribo 72, Walker-Peters 81) Leeds 2 (Rodrigo 46, 60) Wolves 0 Fulham 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Brentford v Manchester United (1630) Sunday Nottingham Forest v West Ham (1300), Chelsea v Tottenham (1530) MondayLiverpool v Crystal Palace (1900)