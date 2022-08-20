Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Crystal Palace 3 (Zaha 7, 58, Mateta 71) Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 5) Everton 1 (Gray 88) Nottingham Forest 1 (Johnson 81) Fulham 3 (De Cordova-Reid 1, Goncalves 20, Mitrovic 90) Brentford 2 (Norgaard 44, Toney 71) Leicester 1 (Maddison 54) Southampton 2 (Adams 68, 84) Tottenham 1 (Kane 64) Wolves 0 Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated) Bournemouth v Arsenal (1630 GMT) Playing Sunday Leeds v Chelsea, West Ham v Brighton (both 1300 GMT), Newcastle v Manchester City (1530 GMT) Playing MondayManchester United v Liverpool (1900 GMT)