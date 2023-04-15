Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2023 | 11:05 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Aston Villa 3 (Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83) Newcastle 0 Chelsea 1 (Gallagher 13) Brighton 2 (Welbeck 42, Enciso 69) Everton 1 (McNeil 35) Fulham 3 (Reed 22, Wilson 51, James 68) Southampton 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 54, 68) Tottenham 2 (Son 14, Danjuma 88) Bournemouth 3 (Vina 38, Solanke 51, Ouattara 90+5) Wolves 2 (Costa 27, Hwang 69) Brentford 0 Playing later Manchester City v Leicester (1630) Sunday West Ham v Arsenal (1300), Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (1530) MondayLeeds v Liverpool (1900)