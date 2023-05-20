UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2023 | 10:37 PM

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 9) Fulham 2 (Mitrovic 45+5-pen, 61) Crystal Palace 2 (Edouard 34, Ward 83) Liverpool 1 (Firmino 89) Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 27) Tottenham 1 (Kane 8) Brentford 3 (Mbeumo 50, 62, Wissa 88) Wolves 1 (Hwang 34) Everton 1 (Mina 90+9) Playing later (all times GMT) Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (1630) Playing Sunday Brighton v Southampton (1300) Manchester City v Chelsea (1500) West Ham v Leeds (1230) Playing MondayNewcastle v Leicester (1900)

