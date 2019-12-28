Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 10:23 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Brighton 2 (Jahanbakhsh 3, Mooy 79) Bournemouth 0 Newcastle 1 (Schaer 56) Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 13, 64) Southampton 1 (Ings 74) Crystal Palace 1 (Tomkins 50) Watford 3 (Deeney 42, 67-pen, Sarr 71) Aston Villa 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Norwich v Tottenham (1730) West Ham v Leicester (1730) Burnley v Manchester United (1945) Playing Sunday Arsenal v Chelsea (1400)Liverpool v Wolves (1630)Manchester City v Sheffield United (1800)