Football: English Premier League Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Brighton 1 (Jahanbakhsh 84) Chelsea 1 (Azpilicueta 10) Burnley 1 (Wood 80) Aston Villa 2 (Wesley 27, Grealish 41) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Newcastle v Leicester, Southampton v Tottenham, Watford v Wolves, Manchester City v Everton (1730), Norwich v Crystal Palace (1730), West Ham v Bournemouth (1730), Arsenal v Manchester United (2000) Playing ThursdayLiverpool v Sheffield United (2000)