Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:46 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Wednesday: Brighton 1 (Jahanbakhsh 84) Chelsea 1 (Azpilicueta 10) Burnley 1 (Wood 80) Aston Villa 2 (Wesley 27, Grealish 41) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Newcastle v Leicester, Southampton v Tottenham, Watford v Wolves, Manchester City v Everton (1730), Norwich v Crystal Palace (1730), West Ham v Bournemouth (1730), Arsenal v Manchester United (2000) Playing ThursdayLiverpool v Sheffield United (2000)

