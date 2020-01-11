Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:58 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 54) Arsenal 1 (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 12) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Chelsea v Burnley, Everton v Brighton, Leicester v Southampton, Manchester United v Norwich, Wolves v Newcastle, Tottenham v Liverpool (1730) Playing Sunday Bournemouth v Watford (1400), Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630) Played FridaySheffield United 1 (McBurnie 53) West Ham 0