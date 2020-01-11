UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:58 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 54) Arsenal 1 (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 12) Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated) Chelsea v Burnley, Everton v Brighton, Leicester v Southampton, Manchester United v Norwich, Wolves v Newcastle, Tottenham v Liverpool (1730) Playing Sunday Bournemouth v Watford (1400), Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630) Played FridaySheffield United 1 (McBurnie 53) West Ham 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Norwich Brighton Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Hamid Karazai meets Nawaz sharif in London

4 minutes ago

Afghan Army Says 100 Taliban Militants Surrendered ..

3 minutes ago

Housing sector to lure around $10b investment in n ..

3 minutes ago

Ankara Accuses Paris of Sabotaging Turkey-Russia C ..

6 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz  Sharif says support to amendment in Army ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.