Football: English Premier League Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:59 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :English Premier League result on Saturday: Southampton 1 (Ings 18) Burnley 2 (Westwood 2, Vydra 60) Playing later Norwich v Liverpool (1730 GMT) Played Friday Wolves 0 Leicester 0 Playing Sunday Aston Villa v Tottenham (1400), Arsenal v Newcastle (1630) Playing MondayChelsea v Manchester United (2000)