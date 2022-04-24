Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2022 | 12:48 AM
Collated English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 3 (Tavares 3, Saka 32-pen, Xhaka 70) Manchester United 1 (Ronaldo 34) Leicester 0 Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 5 (Jesus 4, 23, 49-pen, 53, Rodri 34) Watford 1 (Kamara 28) Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 (Joelinton 35, 41, Guimaraes 49) Brentford 0 Tottenham 0 Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Brighton v Southampton, Burnley v Wolves, Chelsea v West Ham, Liverpool v Everton (1530) Playing MondayCrystal Palace v Leeds (1900)