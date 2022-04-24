UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2022 | 12:48 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

Collated English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 3 (Tavares 3, Saka 32-pen, Xhaka 70) Manchester United 1 (Ronaldo 34) Leicester 0 Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 5 (Jesus 4, 23, 49-pen, 53, Rodri 34) Watford 1 (Kamara 28) Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 (Joelinton 35, 41, Guimaraes 49) Brentford 0 Tottenham 0 Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated) Brighton v Southampton, Burnley v Wolves, Chelsea v West Ham, Liverpool v Everton (1530) Playing MondayCrystal Palace v Leeds (1900)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Leicester Norwich Brighton Leeds Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

36 seconds ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

37 seconds ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths ..

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths by Indian forces in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit ..

Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit qualifying

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Forces Planning Provocation in Odesa to ..

Ukraine's Forces Planning Provocation in Odesa to Blame Moscow - Russian Defense ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.