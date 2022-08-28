Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2022 | 12:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 64, Gabriel 86) Fulham 1 (Mitrovic 56) Brentford 1 (Janelt 84) Everton 1 (Gordon 24) Brighton 1 (Gross 66) Leeds 0 Chelsea 2 (Sterling 47, 63) Leicester 1 (Barnes 66) Liverpool 9 (Diaz 3, 85, Elliott 6, Alexander-Arnold 28, Firmino 31, 62, Van Dijk 45, Mepham 46-og, Carvalho 80) Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 4 (Silva 53, Haaland 62, 70, 81) Crystal Palace 2 (Stones 4-og, Andersen 21) Southampton 0 Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 55) Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)Aston Villa v West Ham, Wolves v Newcastle, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (1530)