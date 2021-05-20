Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday: Everton 1 (Richarlison 48) Wolves 0 Newcastle 1 (Willock 45+4) Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 1 (Bergwijn 8) Aston Villa 2 (Reguilon 20-og, Watkins 39) Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke 62) Arsenal 3 (Pepe 35, 90+5, Martinelli 90+1) Burnley 0 Liverpool 3 (Firmino 43, Phillips 52, Oxlade-Chamberlain 88) West Brom 1 (Pereira 27) West Ham 3 (Soucek 45+1, Ogbonna 82, Antonio 88) Played Tuesday Brighton 3 (Trossard 50, Webster 72, Burn 76) Manchester City 2 (Gundogan 2, Foden 48) Chelsea 2 (Rudiger 47, Jorginho 66-pen) Leicester 1 (Iheanacho 76)Manchester United 1 (Cavani 15) Fulham 1 (Bryan 76)Southampton 0 Leeds 2 (Bamford 73, Roberts 90)