Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Collated English Premier League results on Saturday: Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 66) Norwich 0 Brentford 0 Brighton 1 (Trossard 90) Chelsea 3 (Lukaku 15, 90+3, Kovacic 49) Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 3 (Zaha 76-pen, Edouard 84, 90) Tottenham 0 Leicester 0 Manchester City 1 (Silva 62) Manchester United 4 (Ronaldo 45+2, 62, Fernandes 80, Lingard 90+2) Newcastle 1 (Manquillo 56) Southampton 0 West Ham 0 Watford 0 Wolves 2 (Sierralta 74-og, Hwang 83) Playing Sunday Leeds v Liverpool (1530 GMT) Playing MondayEverton v Burnley (1900 GMT)

